Whenever America experiences “the worst mass shooting in modern history” I reblog this rant on the 2nd Amendment.
I believe in American exceptionalism. We truly excel at killing one another!
Source: Living in 2A
Jeff
Whenever America experiences “the worst mass shooting in modern history” I reblog this rant on the 2nd Amendment.
I believe in American exceptionalism. We truly excel at killing one another!
Source: Living in 2A
Jeff
7 thoughts on “Living in 2A”
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/port-arthur-massacre-a-horror-that-still-haunts-a-nation-21-years-on/news-story/1c11a40bd6b7b68268732fc76fa1f04d
After this Australia didn’t have to endure again. I don’t understand the need to have guns. Never did and never will
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can only read that story if you subscribe to the daily telegraph. But I know the basics. Australia is the model that proves something can be done. At some point we need to make it illegal to sell these weapons except to the government (who will destroy them). In time, we won’t have any more. The sooner we start, the sooner things will improve.
LikeLike
The children have been mowed down already. No one cared in the end. Our government will never do anything about it.
LikeLike
Well that’s a good point. So many school shooting have done nothing to move the needle. What does it take?
LikeLike
If the death of 20 six-year-olds wasn’t enough, I’ve lost all faith that anything ever will be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi hit “like” to mean “acknowledge” – I don’t like it at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the Second Amendment has to be so absolute that we are left vulnerable to a madman mowing people down at a distance with automatic weapons.
LikeLike