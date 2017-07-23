Solo

/ Jeff Cann

Working together. Complimenting one another. Picking up the job where another leaves off. This isn’t me. I go it alone. I do it all myself. I’m solitary. Solo. That’s easier to manage. I’m never let down. When I first met my step-sister she was in high school. It was a get-together at my father’s new home. Laura had some friends over. They we’re singing 60s rock classics, Chrystals, Ronnettes, some Christian stuff. Angelic voices blending together. Each voice exponentially improving the next. I can’t sing a melody, forget the harmony.

9 thoughts on “Solo

  2. Pingback: Sun Kissed Harmony in Nature – TyroCharm

  3. One of those “If you want it done right, do it yourself” kind of guys, eh?

    Me too.

    And hey, at least when you’re singing solo it doesn’t have to harmonize. No matter how bad it is, just say you’re creating your own melody. Call it a new artistic creation , a new style of music. That’s what the metalheads did. Scream and screech and growl, call it a new genre of music named heavy metal… and make a mint off it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s