Working together. Complimenting one another. Picking up the job where another leaves off. This isn’t me. I go it alone. I do it all myself. I’m solitary. Solo. That’s easier to manage. I’m never let down. When I first met my step-sister she was in high school. It was a get-together at my father’s new home. Laura had some friends over. They we’re singing 60s rock classics, Chrystals, Ronnettes, some Christian stuff. Angelic voices blending together. Each voice exponentially improving the next. I can’t sing a melody, forget the harmony.

