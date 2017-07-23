Working together. Complimenting one another. Picking up the job where another leaves off. This isn’t me. I go it alone. I do it all myself. I’m solitary. Solo. That’s easier to manage. I’m never let down. When I first met my step-sister she was in high school. It was a get-together at my father’s new home. Laura had some friends over. They we’re singing 60s rock classics, Chrystals, Ronnettes, some Christian stuff. Angelic voices blending together. Each voice exponentially improving the next. I can’t sing a melody, forget the harmony.
9 thoughts on “Solo”
I prefer working alone also; but when you have the right teammates you can accomplish so much more.
One of those “If you want it done right, do it yourself” kind of guys, eh?
Me too.
And hey, at least when you’re singing solo it doesn’t have to harmonize. No matter how bad it is, just say you’re creating your own melody. Call it a new artistic creation , a new style of music. That’s what the metalheads did. Scream and screech and growl, call it a new genre of music named heavy metal… and make a mint off it!
It’d be hard to pass off my singing as a new style of music. It’s terrible.
Completely understand, work better alone
I’ve found working with other people to be more often frustrating than rewarding. The few times I’ve found myself on a good team however, it’s amazing what we can create with the help of the right people 🙂
I think it’s more about liking to be alone.
I see great partnerships . As for me I prefer to work alone. I know I’ll never let me down.
So true
