As I dart in close to drop on a log

the hairs on my knee singe. They

shrink and curl and shrivel to my skin

so it looks like I shaved my legs in

blotches and clumps. Flames dance

and crackle and leap, and as a

gentle wind blows, bully their way

to my side of the pit forcing a retreat

from the branches I cut that will soon be fuel.

A decade of deadfall disappears

as workers work and children learn and

people like me look for something to do

alone on a quiet afternoon.

#Poetry