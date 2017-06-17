When I hit follow, I mean it.
Many WordPress users follow blogs simply to get a follow back. To boost their numbers. I understand this. Because it happens to me so infrequently, getting a follower is like a small hit of crack. A rush.
Topping a milestone, 100, 200, etc, is something more. But I don’t really know what because it’s only happened to me once. A few months ago, I bypassed one hundred followers. And I’m now one away from two hundred.
I won’t trade for follows. I don’t want my reader filled with unreadable content. For the most part, I don’t want to read about travel or makeup or restaurants in a city I’m not planning to visit. I don’t want to read about books I’ll never read. Or movies I’m not going to watch.
I want to read about people. I want to read about goals, dreams, fears, foibles and achievements. I want to read about you. I want to read about real people blossoming and withering. Growing and shriveling. Experiencing life… and death.
I want to read dissent, opinion and point of view. But I don’t want to read about hate. Hate is for Facebook.
Today I unfollowed my first blog. A post offended me. It left me feeling dirty, stained, and wondering why—why would I voluntarily read something that is counter to my beliefs. It didn’t leave me feeling educated. It wasn’t challenging, just mean.
I’m not afraid of ugly. Many of the poets I follow paint a picture of the world that is black and red. Not beautiful, but a slap in the face. Screaming wake up. In their posts there is no hate, just truth.
Hate is for Facebook.
32 thoughts on “Follow”
I’ll follow a blog that follows mine, but yes, I read the content and have had to unfollow a few that either took over my feed or were offensive. Also – nice use of the prompt word!
At times I feel like I don’t follow enough blogs and I can’t find anything to read. The next day *every* one posts and I get stressed out.This is the only blog that has offended so far.
Lol
Hahaha really nice.
Again, well said. I follow a lot of blogs I don’t read bc one or two posts interested me — the personal ones, like you said. But then I realize the majority of other posts is impersonal stuff, still interesting to someone of course, but it’s much more enjoyable to get to know real people. Also, I’ve been in a blogging rut for a few months now but your use of the prompts is inspiring. Going to have to follow your lead!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it would be hard to blog through all the changes you’re making. Part of me says “oh, so much material”, but then the realist says “wow, she’s got a lot going on”. My guess isn’t so much a rut, but looking for your new normal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to unfollow one blogger who went out of his way to insult me.
I’ve noticed that 99% of the people who follow my blog appeared once and never again. I guess you’re right: they just wanted a follow in return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I follow bloggers in the same way. I rarely unfollow because I go through multiple posts of theirs before deciding I want them on my reader. The only unfollow I’ve had to use was a gentleman who changed his blog from introspective and interesting to asking for money MULTIPLE times per day. It was outrageous.
Hmm. I never thought of using my blog to ask for money. If everyone gave a buck, I’d have a few bucks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I follow to read. I rarely follow because someone followed me. It’s the interaction that I love. The numbers will go up and down but interactions remains.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interact away. I love that part, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t have to be relatable — it just has to be interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved this post. I’m new to this and it’s easy to get sucked in the “follow back” game. I do admire your attitude.
That is a blatant truth told in the simplest way…..appreciate the honest write up😃
I really enjoy to read you, explaining this point of vieux, regarding followers, my understanding is also to know more about people … With blogging you can reach or catch people all around the world, this is amazing even when you only share recipes you like, coffee cups or more other findings of the net. Followers can become relationship too.
Yeah, many a people mention in their blogs follow for follow, its quite disgusting, this is not how it works, you need to write so good that people check out your blog because they like reading you, honesty this is a bold and honest post, I really liked it I put myself down if I do a follow for follow mess, in my case I read random unknown blogs and I comment too but I follow only if I find it worth it. Great post!👍👏
Well put, good to know that some won’t use this as a trade off
Nice tò follow.
If I get a follow I will check out that blog but most of the time do not follow unless I really like the content and would like to be reading more of it everyday. Since my blog is aimed at a niche market ( horse riders/owners/ lovers) I am amused when I’m followed by a heavy goods transport company from inner Mongolia! I enjoyed your post and could definitely relate!
You said it! I started a blog to connect with other people. Living in a small town in the middle of nowhere you don’t find many relatable people or people who are just fascinating and inspiring.
Great post! Hate is definitely for Facebook! I think I have just what your looking for.
Limitlesspotential.com
I just started my blog two days ago I really enjoyed this post. I to would want people to follow me because I entertained them or could shine light and help them. Mass followers that mean nothing to me seem like attention or getting lost on why you started it.
“For the most part, I don’t want to read about travel or makeup or restaurants in a city I’m not planning to visit. I don’t want to read about books I’ll never read. Or movies I’m not going to watch.” How very true.
I agree with you 100%. I don’t have hoards of followers, but I do follow back. I un-followed someone who quoted NASA and Apple in the same post because that is a bit too much lying corporate nonsense for me.
I write about things that I’m passionate about or that really turns the gears in my brain. I won’t ever write about my daily goings on- I know it works well for some but that’s not why I started blogging. I like reading blogs that make me go, oh my god – I never thought of that/think exactly that/I’m going to research that.
So needless to say, I’m following.
Very truly said, I also believe in that, following just to increase your number is not fair for that you have other well known , popular social sites. WordPress is to share your opinions, ideas, life and have worthy discussions with genuine people out there. I am too interested in doing what you have so vividly mentioned in your post. A honest and genuine post, love it. 👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are right. Following someone must be meaningful. What we write and express is worth more then Likes and followers our blog achieve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would follow a WordPress blogger who shares my interest(s) such as dating, women, culture, traveling, or self-improvement.
For my blog, I am a follower of it. I love what I discuss. I cannot wait to write and read my own blog posts in the future.
haha this is brilliant.
I agree; my journey began yesterday, for blogging and for healing. If I focused on wanting more followers then my material might not be as raw and authentic. I am here to be brave and face my demons to ultimately show others that a little bit of hope and faith in the light can completely change a life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally agree with you👏👏
I love the line ‘Hate is for Facebook’.. really appreciate this post. It is the way I view things as well. I love reading about people. Real people with very real joys and concerns.
well i follow the blogs in which i get to know more about the blogger himself i like listening to people and getting to know their life experiences. great post!
