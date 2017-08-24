I was awarded this week. Twice!

I’m sure you know about these awards. They are the blogging version of a chain letter. You get nominated by a blogger, you give a shout-out to said blogger, you answer a few questions, and you then nominate sixty-seven others for the same award. And if you do the math, you too will figure out that in just two weeks’ time, everyone on earth will be nominated.

Several months ago, I vowed that I would never, ever, ever participate in a blogging award. But then someone nominated me the next week, and I dove right in.

It was fun.

I don’t really seem like the sort of person who would get nominated for an award. Those people seem, well, friendly. They’re encouraging to others; gracious with their comment responses. They apologize to their readers when they go a week without blogging.

I’m cut from a different mold (and yes, by mold, I’m referring to the bacterial fungi).

I love getting likes and follows; I’m grateful to have readers, but comments stress me out. For the most part, bloggers are an erudite crowd. We’re people who like to read. We’re people who call writing a hobby. We’re people who digest a post and then take the time and effort to respond with a thoughtful comment. But half the time, when I’m reading my comments, I can’t figure out what it means. I can’t comprehend it. I don’t know what the commenter is getting at. But politeness says I should answer the comment anyway.

When I get compliments, I worry that the writer is being sarcastic.

She: “Jeff, this post moved me to tears.”

Me: “I’m glad you found it inspirational.”

She: “Oh, I’m sorry. I wasn’t being serious.”

When I wake up to ten comments, I see the next half hour as a chore. I need to be witty, gracious, and thoughtful. I can’t just hit like, like, like.

I think I just come off as awkward.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

So, this week I was nominated for the Unique Blogger Award by Mel Gutiér. And James Clark.

Mel and I started following each other several weeks ago, and already she’s one of my favorite commenters. Interesting fact: Until just a few days ago, I thought Mel was a man.

James showed up right after that ridiculous event when I got a post published in WordPress Discover, and I jumped from 200 to 1200 followers in a week. James stood out from his very first comment. He seemed so familiar with me, I wondered if he had been following me for years.

When nominated with the Unique Blogger Award you’re expected to answer the three questions that are being passed along with the award. This seems to be entirely subjective. These two sets of questions that Mel and James had on the same award couldn’t be more different.

Mel’s questions:

1. What would you describe as a perfect moment?

2. What general term do you feel is overrated?

3. Describe the person you aim to be in five sentences or less.

James’ questions:

1. What is your goal in blogging? Who do you hope to reach?

2. What is your favorite past time outside of blogging? What defines you?

3. Share with us your favorite inspirational quote.

I’m not answering any of these questions. I’ve decided to make my own award. The AwkWARD Award. And these are my questions:

What’s the strangest word you know? Sword. It has a silent “w”. Sword, sword, sword. The word “answer” does too. Not sure how this got started.

Sword. It has a silent “w”. Sword, sword, sword. The word “answer” does too. Not sure how this got started. If you could only eat one food, what would it be? Pizza. Because as long as you make it on a pizza crust, you can really eat anything you want. You can still call it pizza.

Pizza. Because as long as you make it on a pizza crust, you can really eat anything you want. You can still call it pizza. What is your first pet? My college roommate and I had a tank of death. It was a big glass aquarium with a bunch of critters. Anything went into it. Anything that lived became a pet, everything else became dinner for one of our pets. The stuff that lived: a praying mantis, a small snake, a toad, a couple of beetles, and a wolf spider.

And now I’ll nominate some other bloggers for the brand new AwkWARD Award. These are six blogs I’ve been faithfully following for months. I know these bloggers so well through our comment exchanges, I feel like I’ve known them a lifetime.

