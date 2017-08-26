Angry, Old and Middle-Class August 26, 2017August 26, 2017 / Jeff Cann Share this post:TweetLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “Angry, Old and Middle-Class”
A) This made me wish I hadn’t given my guitar away so I could see what this feels like.
B) I wish the comment section let me post a picture of the bulls-eye I painted on the cement wall in my basement that we spent a wine night party smashing bottles against. Catharsis feels so damn good! Even if it looks a little different middle class and middle age…
Damn, now *that’s* punk.
Ha! Yes, a bunch of 30 and 40 something women sipping each other’s wine and then donning safety goggles to hurl old beer bottles at a wall. Mid-life Punk!
Kind of like smashing a 50 year old acoustic guitar.
I’m a little distressed by this destruction of a perfectly good instrument. That could have gone to a kid that wanted to learn to play but could not afford an instrument. Change the title to Angry, Old and Over-privileged.
Seriously? I’m not allowed to trash something with a thrift shop value of $10. I can’t believe anyone would have paid to restring it. Sometimes old things are worthless.
