This morning’s headline: Police and protesters clash in St. Louis after former officer who shot black driver acquitted on murder charges.
That’s a long headline!
I’m getting a bit old. Edging past middle-aged. Long in the tooth. Over the hills. I grew up in a different world. A world before internet, video games and cable TV. With few places to get our information, the residents of America shared some common ideals. One of these ideals was fair-play. Everyone always got the chance to do the right thing.
As a child, my friends and I were obsessed with the legendary gangsters of the depression era—John Dillinger, Pretty Boy Floyd, Bonnie and Clyde. We would run around our neighborhood, croquette-mallet machine guns tucked in the crook off our arms, ducking in and out of Mrs. Harringer’s shrubbery. Killing each other off with a “Da-Dow Da-Dow. I wasted you!”
We recreated the scenes we had learned through uninspired, old movies shown repeatedly on Saturday afternoons. Movies shown on one of our three television stations. The FBI going head to head against a bank robber. The cop and the criminal. Each time an altercation with the familiar refrain: “Stop or I’ll shoot!”
The criminal never stopped and the feds always shot. Usually, not to kill, but just to disarm.
In our endless litany of heavily publicized police shootings, usually white authorities squaring off against unarmed African-American citizens, “Stop or I’ll shoot” is what seems to be missing. The linked story above describes a high-speed chase that ultimately ends with the suspect pulling over his car. The officer approaches the car window and unloads his gun into the driver.
The article implies that the driver was unarmed and the office planted a gun to justify his shooting.
I won’t even pretend to understand what it’s like to fear for my life. I’ve had a pretty sheltered existence. No fistfights, no armed muggings, no gang-related threats. I’ve fired a gun once in my life, and that was with a shotgun, dismembering an old, nonworking boombox. I can’t say how I’d react if I encountered life-threatening scenarios on a regular basis. Especially if I was armed with a pistol so I could protect myself.
I simply wish that before the shots are fired, before fatal, irreversible action is taken, there was a pause. A stop or I’ll shoot moment to let everyone consider what is about to happen.
8 thoughts on “Stop or I’ll shoot!”
It’s simply sad, nothing else. Let’s forget about hate crimes, I’ll focus on your last line. Regretting when it’s too late. So often we tear ourselves apart simply because we couldn’t wait for one more moment.
Again, I haven’t walked in their shoes, but it seems like you should have to do something more than evade arrest to be killed.
Well, a topic on which we can rant all day long.
Sadly it seems the present world is thriving on hate.
Yes, hate is the fuel these days.
Pause. Stop. Wait. Check things out.
Interestingly, I have a client who is taking a firearms class. Her daughter is working on becoming a police officer, so they are taking the class together. The instructor, a former marine and police officer himself made this statement about shooting a gun: “It should always be a surprise, and you should never become used to it”. It seems that is missing so often in our hate prone, trigger-happy society. Me, I’d prefer to skip the guns entirely, and I recognize that not all will agree with me.
We are all humans, and we forget that at our peril.
In a “kill or be killed” situation, there is not time for pause. Survival instincts kick in and the pause is just an afterthought.
This is definitely a conversation piece. I feel the same.
I’ll leave it at that. The reality is too brutal and I’d rather not go into a long rant about it.
At least I know “you” will give me the benefit of a pause, a warning, before you shoot that potato cannon.
🙂
