In the comments section of a blog I follow:
Me: I hate Bono, he’s just like Sting.
Blogger: The only thing I know about Sting is that he can have sex for hours without having an orgasm.
Me: Why would you want to do that? I’d get bored.
In the comments section of a blog I follow:
Me: I hate Bono, he’s just like Sting.
Blogger: The only thing I know about Sting is that he can have sex for hours without having an orgasm.
Me: Why would you want to do that? I’d get bored.
One thought on “Comments”
I get it. I mean it’s not like shooting a potatoe cannon. LOL. 😉
LikeLike