Resolve (a.k.a. shithole)

There was a time not so long ago when

appalled by something Donald Trump

said I’d attack my laptop spewing

venom at the internet and cleanse

myself and the rest of the world

with the flames of my desire to negate

his foul commentary with decency

and righteousness.

After staking out moral high-ground

I held my head high smug in my

conviction that I once again and

without encouragement did my part

to steer our misguided society

slightly straighter and safely

away from rocky waters.

But with each horrifying proclamation

my resolve chips and crumbles a little

from the edges and I stand less tall

questioning my faith that I or

anyone else can make a difference

or that anybody cares.