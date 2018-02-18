Like Watching Ice Melt

/ Jeff Cann
I’m not writing much these days. Over the past month I’ve been enrolled in thirteen hours per week of domestic violence advocacy training for work. On top of that, the Olympics are on. This is the one time every other year that our TV is turned on for any distracting length of time. Waiting for me to write a blog post is like watching ice melt.
So please, take a minute to watch ice melt. This video was shot overnight by Eli using his iPhone 6.

 

3 thoughts on “Like Watching Ice Melt

  2. That video was oddly satisfying! I hear ya- I am having difficulty keeping up blogging and (all that goes with it) myself. Life is a funny fish sometimes. Hopefully we can both get back into the groove soon! Miss reading your stuff and chatting! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s