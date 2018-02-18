I’m not writing much these days. Over the past month I’ve been enrolled in thirteen hours per week of domestic violence advocacy training for work. On top of that, the Olympics are on. This is the one time every other year that our TV is turned on for any distracting length of time. Waiting for me to write a blog post is like watching ice melt.

So please, take a minute to watch ice melt. This video was shot overnight by Eli using his iPhone 6.