In my rural white farming community, often derided as Trump Country by the media, children walked out of school not to protest gun laws, but in memory of the seventeen Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students who were killed when a murderer, rampaging through their building with an assault rifle, ended their lives. Our school superintendent, seven-months on the job, green-lighted the walkout providing it wasn’t politically divisive or alienating to the gun-families that make up the majority of the student body, because guns don’t kill people, mentally ill people kill people, and stricter gun laws would do nothing to prevent a troubled teenager from buying a battlefield weapon in accordance with his second amendment rights, but mandatory psychological evaluations will save lives.

