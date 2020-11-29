B12 – Bingo?

1. There is no acute-appearing finding or abnormal enhancement.

2. Mild global atrophy.

I think this is good news. I don’t see my neurologist again until February, that’s a long time to wait. What if, instead, my MRI report read “What the hell is that?” Could I hold-out for a February appointment without going crazy?

I took two days off for Thanksgiving weekend, Friday and Monday. With my Thursday holiday, that becomes a bit of a vacation. I approached it with limited plans. Obviously, the Thanksgiving meal, but we don’t do the turkey-stuffing-potatoes thing. Our plan was macaroni and cheese. Oh, and of course pie. Other than that, I had vague plans for a Friday mountain bike ride and a Saturday run. And lots of time with my family. Sophie’s home until February, and Eli has Monday off school—it’s Deer Day.

In Pennsylvania, the Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the start of deer season for rifle hunters. They close schools that day because no one would show up anyway. I always insist that this is a hold over from an earlier time, hunting isn’t that popular anymore. Eli says differently. “Everybody hunts but me.” He says this a little sadly, it’s something he’d like to try. I can’t give it to him, my line in the sand. In a few years, he’ll be eighteen. Then he can hunt as often as he likes. He’ll have to eat the whole deer himself. The rest of us don’t eat meat.

This year, Pennsylvania changed the start of hunting season to Thanksgiving-Saturday, and threw in Sunday for good measure. Eli still has school off on Monday, but I doubt the woods will be crawling with gun-toting children. There won’t be any deer left to hunt, maybe. So really, Friday was the only day to mountain bike.

No abnormal enhancement: I think that means a blob. Nice to know I don’t have one. Mild global atrophy: Sophie, who’s taking biology right now, says that’s shrinkage of my brain. “Don’t worry, that’s attributable to your old age.” What I do have is dizziness. On Friday, when I woke up, my two-week old headache was gone. But after moving about the house for a couple of hours, my head was swimming. A ride was out of the question. This is what it feels like. It feels like my brain is repeatedly being lifted upwards by several inches.

Susan set to work on Google, and showed me a page talking about brief, intermittent dizziness. That’s not right, what I have is prolonged, chronic dizziness. Google that, one of the causes is a nutritional deficiency. Hmmm. The first time my dizziness hit was two weeks after I stopped eating meat. People who don’t eat meat risk a vitamin B12 deficiency. Some of the symptoms:

Headaches

Lightheadedness

Weakness/Fatigue

Breathlessness

I’ve complained repeatedly about all of these over the past nine months. Could it be this simple? Probably not, but I started taking B12 about an hour later. How long does it take to overcome a deficiency?

I’m leaving this essay with new questions asked and old ones left unanswered. Several readers said they wanted to hear about test results as they come in, so here’s the first. No giant growths on my brain.

* * *

And now for something completely different: My workplace, a library, encourages employees to make YouTube video book reviews. I made one the other day about The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz. I always think it’s interesting when a blogger posts a video because it gives me a chance to hear what they sound like. It allows me to put a voice with the words.