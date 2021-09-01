The New Math September 1, 2021September 2, 2021 / Jeff Cann Original image from the Washington Post. Share this post:TweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
8 thoughts on “The New Math”
Right?! 🤦🏼♀️ I just can’t even with these people who refuse vaccination.
🤐🤐 And I’m gonna stop there or I’ll be on my soap box forever, and my blood pressure will go up.
Seriously. I read somewhere that a study predicted 75% of kids K-5 would get covid in the next 3 months. Seems almost impossible to believe, but the math in my analysis supports that. Not sure where we are going with the pandemic, but I’m not betting on ‘good’.
I also saw a graph that showed that counties that voted overwhelmingly for Trump had three times the death rate per 100,000 than those who voted for Biden. GOP = grievous, opportunistic, propagandistic spreading of medical disinformation.
It’s absurd that this is politicized. I simply don’t understand it. It’s as if people are sacrificing themselves to make a point. Of course I read over and over in the paper how the sick person never thought it would be as bad as it was.
Deathbed conversions are not a new thing.
am I reading this right? the projection is for nearly 950,000 daily cases in January?
Yes. We saw a 483% increase from 9/1 – 1/12 last year. I see no reason why we won’t see a similar increase this year. The schools are at full capacity, half the students aren’t vaccinated, the virus is at least twice as transmissible as it was a year ago, masking has fallen way off, restaurants and entertainment facilities are open… Do I think this will really happen? No, growing immunity will slow things down. But I expect our cases and deaths to far outstrip what happened last winter. I don’t think our current situation is getting anywhere near enough attention. People think the pandemic is over. No where close.
I thik a big part of the problem is how politicized this has become, and people are not willing to listen to the other side…
