8 thoughts on “The New Math

    • Seriously. I read somewhere that a study predicted 75% of kids K-5 would get covid in the next 3 months. Seems almost impossible to believe, but the math in my analysis supports that. Not sure where we are going with the pandemic, but I’m not betting on ‘good’.

  2. I also saw a graph that showed that counties that voted overwhelmingly for Trump had three times the death rate per 100,000 than those who voted for Biden. GOP = grievous, opportunistic, propagandistic spreading of medical disinformation.

    • Yes. We saw a 483% increase from 9/1 – 1/12 last year. I see no reason why we won’t see a similar increase this year. The schools are at full capacity, half the students aren’t vaccinated, the virus is at least twice as transmissible as it was a year ago, masking has fallen way off, restaurants and entertainment facilities are open… Do I think this will really happen? No, growing immunity will slow things down. But I expect our cases and deaths to far outstrip what happened last winter. I don’t think our current situation is getting anywhere near enough attention. People think the pandemic is over. No where close.

