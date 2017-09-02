My public self:

confident, controlled, together.

And then I blog:

vulnerable, messy, confused.

Tourette Syndrome.

The tics I suppress with medications,

mostly:

Thigh-punching.

Eye-rolling.

Body-scratching.

Tooth-scraping.

Grunting.

Pay attention, you see them,

hear them.

I lack repose.

Always moving, twitching.

My brain in motion, fueled by anxiety.

By obsession. By worry.

Those conditions that accompany Tourettes,

they continue despite the medications.

Untreated, unstoppable.

Unbearable.

