Acer 14″ Chromebook, 32GB Flash Memory: $299.00
WordPress Premium upgrade with custom URL: $99.00
100 Vistaprint business cards to publicize book and blog: $16.00
One comment informing me that a post I wrote helped a reader gain understanding and relief from their own personal problems: Priceless
11 thoughts on “The cost of blogging”
So true. 😊
Love it!
I believe it is the satisfaction that I get when one of my readers comment that keeps me motivated enough to post everyday.
Yes, it’s always a rush. Thanks for commenting!
Making a difference is a big deal. Its lovely when we get feedback, and sometimes we don’t find out about our impact. That dropped pebble whose ripples have a significant and distant impact. For me trusting that when I show up as well as I can manage as often as I can, some of those ripples will occur keeps me going on the hard days.
I wind up reading a lot of literature about alternate universes and potential realities. Thinking about your comment through the lens of changed outcomes and life-directions is heady stuff. I know how impacted I can be by the stuff I read. I wish we could each see a a map of the footprint we leave on the world. I’ll bet we would all live more ethical lives.
Yes, it could make a difference, and as you bring up this point, it reminds me that this is a perspective I’d like to keep forefront in my daily living. Thanks!
Amen! Bravo! Well put!
Excellent. Short, sweet, to the point and so bloody true x
Do you feel the WordPress upgrade was worth the cost? I’m still on the free plan.
Probably not. It seemed worthwhile the first year, but then you need to renew to keep your URL. The upgrade does allow you to advertise which is something I’ve thought about, but I’m not sure it *feels* right.
