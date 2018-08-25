Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, kaboom.
5 thoughts on “Six Word Story”
Hahaha!! XD
This was nice!!!
I think you’re the only person who gets the humor.
XD
True that!
Made me smile 🙂 Good one!
Oh thank god, I don’t think many are getting my humor.
