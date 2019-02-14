Own it!
Look on the bright side!
Why fight it if you’re not going to win?
Why, indeed? I just picked a fight with an Autistic dude. If you’re in the know on Person First Language, you might chastise me. Dude with Autism you’d say. My way assigns a label, takes away his identity. My way, he’s simply Autistic. We’re supposed to recognize the person first.
The dude, he took issue with Person First Language. He’s the one who called himself Autistic. He says “Person with Autism” makes it sound like a disease. He says Autism is what makes him Him. Without Autism, he’s just another schlub.
He’s got mild case. He thinks it makes him quirky, gives him an excuse to be a little odd. License to wear colorful Converse sneakers and read comic books. He thinks Autism is a gift, something to celebrate. He says if that’s a disease, I want that sickness!
Jesus Jeff, fight your own battles. You don’t even have Autism.
(Probably).
I compared his perspective to my Tourette Syndrome. I’m sure there are people, afflicted, who think T.S. is great, just fun and games. When I disclose, people tell me Own it. Look on the bright side. You can say whatever you want.
Tourette Syndrome is what makes me Me. Part of me anyway. The part I loathe.
The Autistic dude calls himself an advocate. But he’s only advocating for himself. He chooses not to see the people living in pain.
Somehow, this seems like my battle to fight.
5 thoughts on “What makes me *Me*”
So, I think I told you before there were a plethora of posts that are on the burner – if I even dared to touch them. This is definitely one – no matter how you travel you are going to offend someone. Autistic, person with autism – if you notice I do the latter. I went to school for MH and that is how we were trained. We were to never call one of our clients a schizophrenic, but a person with schizophrenia. And believe me, there are a lot more. I think the closest I came to touching anything about some of my frustration was when I was told in a similar situation “it’s not about *you* MOM” and I wrote my post “I am an autism parent.” And THAT is considered offensive because I don’t have an autism diagnosis. But I walked away from that conversation and rarely click on any new similar ones. (I totally follow your “Follow” ideals now – way better, you were right).
But also – not that I think any less of using autistic. For me, I just wanted to explain why I use person with autism.
So speaking from an outside perspective, how could you NOT be considered an Autism mom. Every day you make decisions and take action through a prism of autism. I’m certain it is the number 1 thought in your head pretty much all the time. People are stupid.
Everyone can only see the issue from one point of view – theirs. Compassion and empathy can only go so far, and, as I understand it, people with autism are in short supply. When I taught school I had students with Tourette Syndrome and those with autism in my classes. The toughest part for me was to figure out when they truly needed a break and when they were playing me.
Hmm, that’s a good point about Autism and empathy. Maybe I could cut him some slack.
