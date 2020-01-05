Blockade

/ Jeff Cann

The ramshackle jumble of tumble-down trees builds a blockade at the edge of my yard. Brown, mostly brown with highlights of muted green—ivy smothered trees, frozen, dried, projecting brown as well. So brownish on brown, in fading light it’s hard to focus on any one object. Fifteen years ago, my house freshly purchased, no deadfall, no brambles, no two-year-old shoots cluttered our view, blocking our escape into nature. A clean forest floor—clear of obstacles except poison ivy patches—invited exploration, at least during winter. No one maintains these woods anymore. I don’t know who did before. Fallen trees, a dozen, now mar the landscape, impassable to all save the deer who come to eat our bushes, the wiry stems, before they bud into spring.

3 thoughts on “Blockade

    • As I wrote this, four deer hung out on the border snacking. We see skunks, fox, hawks and owls, but what we see most are neighborhood cats sunning themselves on a particularly large fallen tree.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s