It’s a million pounds of marble.

It sits like a boulder

or a bomb-shelter

two blocks from the Square,

which is what we call the

town center even though it’s a circle.

Past the comic book store

and the candy shop

and the place that sells

expensive shoes from Sweden,

the century-old Federal Building

looms on the left shaming

every other property on the street.

Forty-foot columns and marble stairs

frame the grand entrance

no longer used, a more

utilitarian doorway waits

around the corner.

Nearby, larger than life and

weathered bronze, Abraham Lincoln,

his arm and chin pointed to the clouds,

stands sentry or dreams

or searches the sky

for the flying machines

soon to be so common

just fifty years hence.

Inside, brass railings,

inlaid and molded, all fleurs-de-lis,

draw me up the winding stairway

to my office door.

The textured window

filters early morning light and

welcomes me to a new day.