Stewing Poison

Spewing poison. Do you know this phrase? It came to mind riding home from the doctor’s office tonight. I’m spewing poison! My mood sucked. Bad vibes leaked from my pores. Susan kept reaching over to hold my hand, not talking because I didn’t want to talk, not talking because she didn’t want to hear what I had to say. Sitting in a silence drawn dark and shadowed, I realized I had the phrase all wrong. Cobras spew poison as an offensive measure. Racists spew poison to injure people. I kept my poison inside. I didn’t spew poison, I stewed it.
I reread that paragraph. I suspect readers are worried. Horrible news at the doctor’s office, this can’t be good. No, not bad news, just news, more of the same. Susan said as much to me. “List the good stuff in your life.” She rattled off fifteen or twenty things. I said as much to myself. Other people have real problems: cancer, MS, ALS, Parkinson’s. Terrible diseases, degenerative diseases. I have double vision.
I’m not sure why I’m fired up. My double vision returned in October. I was referred to this surgeon in early January. Nothing I heard today was unexpected, it just landed wrong—like hopping off a barstool and turning your ankle. My next appointment is March. I’m no closer to surgery than I was this time last month. We’re still in the diagnostic phase.
This probably isn’t the right week for this. I joined a Tourette Syndrome study on Monday. A group of scientists are trying to teach Touretters to endure distress. A stereotypical story about Tourette goes like this: Office mate says “Man, you gotta stop making that noise.” Touretter says “It doesn’t work like that. It’s out of my control.” These scientists think maybe it is in our control. We just need to train ourselves to overcome the urge.
My meeting on Monday was all about me. Describe your mental illnesses. Do you have OCD? Anxiety? Depression? When did that start? Do you take medicine? Do you squish your eyes together? Cuss? Hit yourself? Do you grunt? Can you make that sound for me? Three hours of this.
I’ve never talked so openly about this in my life. It felt simultaneously freeing and triggering. I enjoyed the conversation and it left me in a good mood through the next day, but I also can’t remember my Tourette symptoms ever being this escalated. Going into the interview, I worried I wouldn’t be Tourettey enough for the study. “Pish, you call that Tourette?” No, now I know I’m the real deal. “Do you ever get the urge to point your toe and try to stretch your ankle?”
“Well, I do now.” While my upbeat feelings lasted into a second day, so did my heightened tics. Today, I’m still excessively ticcy, but that mood is gone. The eye doctor appointment chased it away. “You’ll need to buy yourself a new pair of glasses before your appointment next month that doesn’t correct your double vision at all. Unfortunately, you may need to buy another pair after surgery too. It doesn’t always work 100%.”
I lack resilience. I’m easily weighed down when I feel like problems are ganging up on me. Driving home tonight, I could only focus on the bad—buying a pair of glasses to essentially throw away; my escalated tics are not only embarrassing but also painful; my inability to drive at night because I can’t trust what I see; the realization that I would get home fifteen minutes too late to go to my spin class…
Missing my class turned out to be the best thing for me. Two hours of writing and a pair of Guinness drafts (alcohol free), seem to have settled me down. The poison in me stopped stewing an hour ago. I’m now ready to face tomorrow with double vision, tics and good cheer.
Thanks for reading.
Not being Tourettey enough for the study, that’s great. Nails that tendency to compete, even in being flawed. Or whatever the best word is. Interestingly, the part I identified most with is the lack of resilience. That’s a feature of traumatic attachment and other childhood delights, and something I recognise in myself constantly; an instant tug towards collapse. Not catastrophising, it’s not really cognitive at all. Simply a feeling that all the walls are falling down and the foundation dissolving. If alcohol free Guinness fixes that, sign me up!
I’ve noticed a subconscious draw towards competition in mental illnesses in the past. I think I’m trying to assure myself that I actually have something to complain about. I’m sure as a therapist, you’re conditioned to keep an eye out for this, but to me, calling me on that looked like a super astute observation. Guinness: It’s been 7 years since I’ve had a ‘real’ Guinness, but in my mind, the fake one is a pretty good approximation. I really enjoy them, but at $2+ apiece, with no benefit other than taste, I try to stick to one.
Stewing poison, I like that. You do have resiliency because you keep getting up and trying to get things resolved.
Thank you for that. I won’t argue. It’s like Susan says to me over an over, focus on what’s good.
Your wife is wise.
I remember having to sit in an office at 8 o’clock in the morning, half awake in full blown schizophrenic episode because the social security administration wanted to re-evaluate me. I was asked questions like – why are you taking this drug and not this? While the shadows were dancing dangerously close to her head threatening to eat her whole, I answered – I don’t prescribe my meds and am not a professional. She asked if I was experiencing any hallucinations at that moment… she could see me looking over her shoulder. Clearly, the meds weren’t working. I was all types of stressed out and it was much too early and I didn’t want to be prodded any longer. Worst hour and a half of my life having to pretend the episode wasn’t as bad as it was and trying to remain present enough to function properly. I left feeling like I was just something on display to be viewed and poked fun at. That’s how I felt. It was all too much for me at that moment. I think she meant well… but at that moment my concern was elsewhere. I kept thinking… she’ll be eaten and they’ll blame me!
People ask me… does it get easier? No. Sometimes it’s comical, sometimes it’s tragic and sometimes… I wonder why I’m still present on Earth. Easier no. Different from day to day – certainly. I said all of that to say… keep fighting. Sometimes I find that my personal experiences with schizophrenia make for some excellent writing when my brain cooperates. I want a t-shirt with the Hulk’s face (from the comics not Mark Ruffalo lol) that says Days Without Incident and a space for me to enter a number. There is always an incident.
See, more evidence that others have it 100X worse than me… I know that’s not your point. We have so few chances to tell our stories to those with a sympathetic ear. Gotta grab em while we can. Schizophrenia strikes me as a pretty terrifying disorder. I went through a week where I was convinced that I was undergoing a psychotic break and I really worried about my future, It seems like you’re now (at least) effectively medicate. I hope that continues. I like your Hulk shirt idea and comparison. Seems pretty accurate to me.
Well, I had no idea Guinness had an alcohol-free version. So glad that you could write it out – sounds way better than what we humans often do to ride it out. And I think it’s fair to feel like the problems are ganging up on us sometimes — until we can get that bigger perspective. Nice work getting that done.
Thank you Wynne. I’m sure some long-time readers are thinking “Cripes, he’s writing about this again?” But the catharsis of writing about it (like talking to the researcher) is freeing, even if there are side effects (e.g. more tics or fewer readers).
I suppose there comes a point when we decide whether we are writing for ourselves or for others?? 🙂
Is it stupid to suggest buying some off the shelf glasses?
In the beginning, I made up a monocle for my weaker eye. A bit idiosyncratic, but it worked. (‘A table for Lord Peter Wimsey, please’).
More recently, during Covid lockdown, I bought some +3 glasses for $5 that work nearly as well as the prescription ones. If you need different strengths, maybe buy two pairs and swap one lens over.
Do good and be well.
DD
Well, even without the double vision, my eyesight is really terrible. The glasses will have a strong prescription plus bifocals. I’ve been buying glasses with built in prisms for so long, I don’t even know what ‘normal’ glasses cost any more. I’ll go find out the deal today.
Wow that’s a day. Or several it seems.
The Tourette test, double vision, etc. You certainly have a lot coming at you … but also a lot to be thankful for. I have to remind myself of the positives in life too Jeff. Take care.
