Something to chew

Jeff Cann

From my Gratitude Journal.

7/20: Bitter, grainy. The aroma, when carefully considered, contains a whisper of something foul—a woodsy rot, perhaps a hint of cat pee. Regardless, each sip, like a bite of a decadent dessert. It fills my mouth and warms my body. Almost something to chew. My coffee is brewed in a stove-top percolator. Each cup, strong and rich. Satisfying. I drink the pot. Two large cups—sixteen ounces of espresso. Enough to fuel my day. Any more and my bedtime will be delayed. My coffee ritual, the most peaceful part of my day.

One thought on "Something to chew"

