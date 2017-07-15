“Don’t let your attitude affect your gratitude!” That’s me talking.
“Dad! Shut up! You sound like a stupid kids’ TV show.” This is Eli, he’s eleven. Is he allowed to tell me to shut up? I guess so—when I’m being obnoxious.
I’ve been saying the attitude/gratitude thing over and over. I say it like this: “Don’t let your at.ti.tude… affect your gra.ti.tude.” This has been going on since Tuesday.
The down-side of repeating this phrase, besides bugging the bejesus out of my family, is that it reminds me of a Jimmy Buffett song: “changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes, nothing remains quite the same…” I can’t stand Jimmy Buffett. In college, my roommate Tom was a huge Buffett fan. Mercifully, this was before they started calling themselves Parrot Heads. That would have pushed me over the edge. Bad enough that they listen to crappy music, but stealing their naming convention from the Dead Heads—another group of ‘fans’ that sets me off—that’s just plain stupid.
Tom listened to the Grateful Dead as well. Me? I only listened to punk rock. The Clash, the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, the… wait, that’s all… Clash, Pistols, Ramones. Ours was a bipolar stereo.
Every Tuesday morning, I talk with Molly. She’s my life-coach. Before you roll your eyes and write me off as an over-privileged, over-indulged sort of guy with money to burn, let me point out that this coaching is free. It’s a service provided by my medical insurance company. And they don’t call it life-coaching, I do. They call her my ‘guide’ which seems far more ridiculous than life-coach.
This week, Molly suggested I keep a Gratitude Journal. Have you heard of this before? It’s a book where you write about the good stuff that happens in your life. It’s a way to ensure that you’re reflecting on the positive. Taking time to really think about what’s right in your world.
I’m a glass half empty sort of person. I’m always looking for the downside. I found a new job… ugh, now I need to buy new clothes. Molly thought some focus away from the negative might straighten me out a bit.
An interesting thing about my attitude/gratitude saying is I’m not certain about my motivation. It could be that I enjoy pushing Eli’s buttons. Maybe I like how it sounds. Possibly I say it because I have Tourette Syndrome. A few years ago, my family drove to Niagara Falls. On the way, we saw a road sign that said Future 99. For the next week (constantly) and the next six-months (randomly), the phrase Future 99 popped out of my mouth. Tourette Syndrome!
Don’t let your attitude affect your gratitude.
The most important part about gratitude journaling is getting a cool book to write in. Susan has a thing for blank books. Every time we walk through T.J. Max, she pokes through the journals and often buys one. While I was talking to Molly, I was envisioning a composition book. One of those string-bound books you buy at Walmart for $1.97. Susan had none of that. She pulled out four books, spiral-bound, glue-bound, lined, unlined, large and small. I took my pick. I grabbed a spiral-bound book, the largest of the group. It has whales on the cover. It might be sort of girly, but I’m the only one who sees it. And I saved $1.97… plus gas.
Today was my first day of journaling. So much good stuff is going on in my life right now that I had trouble picking a topic. Today was my last day of work at my company. Monday, I start my new job. The WordPress editors recently picked one of my posts to be featured in Discover. I just added 800 followers on my blog. That’s 800 potential new friends.
This morning, I wrote about appreciation. I can’t remember another time when I’ve felt so appreciated. My wife and kids (who baked me a new job cake), my old co-workers, my future boss, and anyone reading this post right now. For all of your attention, I am grateful.
Gratitude
The beginning gave me a flashback to a college roommate I had who would incessantly play Dave Matthews. I thought it was alright for the first couple of weeks… it’s almost been two decades now and I always feel like I want to punch someone in the face when I hear the word “satellite” …. ahhh memories. Good luck with the gratitude journaling!
Jimmy Buffett have a similar relationship.
Awesome stuff there. I did start to think overprivileged #\|€%^. I’m glad you clarified so I could continue reading 😊
I would think the same thing. I’m also glad I clarified.
Very interesting. When I read this stuff it keeps also popping out the word attitude and gratitude on my mind
You should adopt my attitude/gratitude saying.
wow, glad things are going nicely! (I’m with you on the music!)
Thanks. Based on what I’ve read from you, I’d be astonished if you were much of a Jimmy Buffett fan.
Reading stuff like this makes me happier, which is great since I tend to be negative too. Thanks!
NWB, you should try this gratitude writing thing. It definitely left me elevated for the day.
I am thankful to be a part of your followers. You write what you feel and leave nothing out. I don’t think I have read a post from you that I haven’t liked so far. It is nice to see that transition between the negative and the positive at the end. Great post.
I’m a gratitude journal keeper. One of my entries has me thanking God that I didn’t have any dude pee on me after I was stung by jellyfish. Talk about seeing the bright side to negatives!
haha… I am a cup half full kinda gal myself. So in such a situation, had someone had to pee on a jellyfish sting I had gotten… It would be a heck of a blog post.
So, I can see, this journaling helps. And that is truly something to be thankful for.
I’m thankful that you’re following as well. Thanks for those nice words.
I do maintain a Gratitude journal. Very important in my opinion, especially given the wealth of negative news on social media these days.
That’s a great idea. I think it should maintain one, too.
@Shailja V
Actually, writing in the journal inspired this post, so it was doubly beneficial. I often have trouble coming up with a post topic.
I’m hoping I can keep with it. I need more of the positive in my life.
Jeff Cann, WordPress rock star. I knew him when…. 😉
Right, crazy. It’s all taking some getting used to. Much more time spent answering comments. I assume it all abates after a while and then it will just be you and a few other regulars commenting again.
BTW – you were my first follower.
I recently started maintaining a gratitude journal (Actually notepad to be precise). Only 2 days ago actually. Hope it helps. Nice post!
Thanks. Really, the right book is very important. 🙂
My husband tells me I’m a half empty glass person as well. I don’t think of it that way. I’m just being realistic 😊 and congrats on the new job 😊
I’m with you. People are always telling me to smile. My response: I’m smiling on the inside, where it counts.
Post like these inspire me to continue writing. Do check out my blog
I like the “new job cake”. I will steal your idea, or family’s idea. Good luck and thank you for sharing!
they even sang “Happy new job to you”
It’s hard maintaining a gratitude journal. First few days are great, then you struggle making a habit out of it. You can tell I’m a glass half empty kind of person too, Haha! Good luck with the new job. And nice post 🙂
I don’t have a physical gratitude journal, but every night I’ll try to find something to smile about each day. Just yesterday I found myself being profoundly moved by the beauty and simplicity of nature, and today I was touched by the gesture of an old man who lent me his cane to knock some fruit off a tree I was too short to reach. I feel like just having this appreciation in your heart naturally attracts good things and people to your life – or at least, it makes living a little more bearable each day.
I agree. It’s hard for some of us to notice the good, even when we’re swimming in it. This journal, if I can keep up with it is supposed to reprogram the way my mind works.
I’m a glas half full guy myself. Still, it’s good to appreciate, to consciously acknowledge the good things. Thanks for this, man.
Welcome.
I have to force myself to focus on the beauty sometimes … to actually go out and look for it. It’s always there … I know this … but sometimes I have to be reminded. Thanks for your honesty – it is much appreciated.
I’m the same way. There are so many problems that are easy to get distracted by. If the good stuff was a rock, I’d trip over it.
Appreciate your journey here, Jeff. I do find the attitude of gratitude to be helpful as a counterpoint to the “whats wrong/whats not working/what can use improvement” mindset. Which is also important, the challenge can be to maintain perspective. Some stuff not so hot, some stuff good, its not an all or nothing thing. As someone whose work is with traumatized individuals, I notice that when their (or my) trauma is triggered, the black and white perspective is triggered, and the more ways that we can find to see other aspects while still respecting the first point of view, the better we function. Inclusion counts, and gratitude helps!
I’m hitting “like” on all of that.
hehehe I’m still hanging’ around, even though you haven’t joined us “cool people” in Margaritaville.
You can trash the Sex Pistols if it makes you feel better.
hehehe nah… as Jimmy preaches tolerance (and suntans) 😉
Hmmm, maybe I should give him another chance.
A new job cake! That is the sweetest thing. I also have an obsession with TK Maxx journals. So many beautiful ones there!
And what do you do with them? Susan keeps our bank balance in one of them.
And I’m one of those potential 800 new friends. I have previously kept a happiness journal and am currently ploughing my way through a creativity journal (which is difficult for someone who isn’t creative!) A gratitude journal sounds like it could be next on the list! Great to come across your blog 🙂
What goes into a creativity journal?
The one I have from Kikki.K includes “unique prompts to inspire you to think creatively” with ‘fun activities’ and ‘inspiring quotes’.
