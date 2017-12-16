Facebook my WordPress

I can’t think of single thing to write. This has been going on all week. I sat down the morning after the Alabama Senate election, and I couldn’t get started. I wrote a halfhearted paragraph, and then I packed it in. The rest of the week’s been a blank page. There are things I want to say, but I can’t turn them into a story. I’ve tried.

So what I’m left with is updates, not blog posts. All I’ve got is the sort of thing you’d post on Facebook if you were one of those people who posts everything on Facebook. Hamburgers for dinner. Point-three-eight-pound-monsters. My kids couldn’t finish theirs. Yes, if I posted on Facebook, this is what I’d write.

But I don’t. I’ve posted a handful of times over the past six months, and almost everything has been WordPress related. I linked to a rant I wrote against Sears. Trying to build a groundswell of my own against their company. I linked to a review of my book written by a fellow blogger. Hoping to sell a couple of books. I linked to an awesome personal essay I found on WordPress Discover. It was an interesting story.

And I posted that I got a new job. Over the past half year, I’ve been writing about my career. The ups and downs of my job change. A few stories have been actually about working, not working and looking for work. But almost all the rest have been about the heavy mental toll I’ve paid for turning my very stable life inside out. That appears to be over now. I’ve been hired as the Director of Finance by the nonprofit I’ve been supporting as a consultant.

When bloggers begin to Facebook their blog, I unfollow. When they post memes and link songs and write cute little updates like “Have a great Christmas y’all!” I drop them. When my reader is overrun by six posts in a row by the same blogger, none of them actually a blog-post but simply links to other bloggers’ posts, I shut them out.

And now I risk doing that right here. By publishing a post simply to announce that I found a job, I’m stepping over a boundary. I hope you’re still with me tomorrow.