Facebook my WordPress

I can’t think of single thing to write. This has been going on all week. I sat down the morning after the Alabama Senate election, and I couldn’t get started. I wrote a halfhearted paragraph, and then I packed it in. The rest of the week’s been a blank page. There are things I want to say, but I can’t turn them into a story. I’ve tried.
So what I’m left with is updates, not blog posts. All I’ve got is the sort of thing you’d post on Facebook if you were one of those people who posts everything on Facebook. Hamburgers for dinner. Point-three-eight-pound-monsters. My kids couldn’t finish theirs. Yes, if I posted on Facebook, this is what I’d write.
But I don’t. I’ve posted a handful of times over the past six months, and almost everything has been WordPress related. I linked to a rant I wrote against Sears. Trying to build a groundswell of my own against their company. I linked to a review of my book written by a fellow blogger. Hoping to sell a couple of books. I linked to an awesome personal essay I found on WordPress Discover. It was an interesting story.
And I posted that I got a new job. Over the past half year, I’ve been writing about my career. The ups and downs of my job change. A few stories have been actually about working, not working and looking for work. But almost all the rest have been about the heavy mental toll I’ve paid for turning my very stable life inside out. That appears to be over now. I’ve been hired as the Director of Finance by the nonprofit I’ve been supporting as a consultant.
When bloggers begin to Facebook their blog, I unfollow. When they post memes and link songs and write cute little updates like “Have a great Christmas y’all!” I drop them. When my reader is overrun by six posts in a row by the same blogger, none of them actually a blog-post but simply links to other bloggers’ posts, I shut them out.
And now I risk doing that right here. By publishing a post simply to announce that I found a job, I’m stepping over a boundary. I hope you’re still with me tomorrow.
11 thoughts on “Facebook my WordPress”
It’s all right. These are phases. Once you’re out from them, you’ll be back at it like before. I’m sure of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d rather have the occasional plain update than have you disappear from my reader altogether! Hope the new job suits you.
LikeLike
Thanks and thanks!
LikeLike
Hi Jeff.. transitions in life are strange; overwhelming and awkward. Years go by in our lives where not much changes..we are creatures of habit; like our daily routines; and we don’t like anything that may ’cause a few ripples’ in our day. Then..bamm! Life’s changes start, suddenly; and when we think this one will end soon.. another one happens. At times, it’s like moderate tidal waves that rock our world..we keep hoping morning will come, the sun will shine again-and all will finally be well and back to normal. But, the thing is..these times change us. We emerge as different people..battered against the rocks..tired..and having to start again..and go forward with a somewhat, new, different life. My confidence is shaken and unsure..like the new kid in high school…But, why? I’m older now..I can handle all this..can’t I? Here we go..starting again in another journey of growth and life..Am I ready???… I have no choice- I have to be..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry. I’m still with you. We all get into funk once in awhile. The holidays don’t help. You’ll get through it. Until you post again….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your blog, your Facebook page, your choice… to say/post whatever you want to. People can just scroll past if they aren’t interested. The only people I unfollow are racists, Nazis, and moms who only friended me to try to sell me leggings or probiotics or skincare products. I love hearing people’s good news! So, congrats on the new job!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad to hear you got the job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a story in your post, and I’m really glad that you have a full time job again: Major exhale! Hope it goes well. I hadn’t considered the Facebooking concept before, and once you mentioned it, I do know exactly what you’re talking about, and have a similar reaction. And I find, sometimes reporting events in a slightly different fashion is how things go. I appreciate your update, and I didn’t find it too much like FB!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks
LikeLike
I’m with you Jeff – writer’s block or some other such condition and also a fear of losing followers. But you have written about something of interest even if you think you didn’t – in fact you’ve given me inspiration so thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats! Awesome news – good luck!
LikeLiked by 1 person