Buzz, revisited

Last week, I posted a story, Buzz, that paints a picture of drug use. It wasn’t encouraging or cautionary. It offered no opinion. It was simply a snapshot, a vivid scene featuring four intoxicated teens.
It went nowhere. Stats-wise, it was my worst performing story in a year. Thirty page-views, two commenters, not so many likes. Buzz, for me, was a flop.
Let me tell you about my story. I wrote it almost a year ago while I was out for a run. Maybe not word for word, but I got down the basics and a little bit more. By the time I walked in the house, Buzz was 80% complete. What I posted isn’t the whole story, the rest of it is about running and the excited intoxication I feel when things are going well. But this small excerpt is the part I love.
There’s not much to it. Only two hundred and ten words. But in terms of effort per word, I doubt I’ve put more energy into anything. Buzz was wrought. Sculpted. Forged. Shaped. Excavated. After my run, I carefully, lovingly, tenderly selected each and every word in the story. I poked at it for hours. And then hours again. I published it in a magazine (it flopped there too), and I kept refining it. I wanted it to be perfect. I think it is.
This has happened to me before. Countless times. I’ve written my best story, donated a piece of my very being, and it resonates with no one. Being an artist is a dangerous thing. Art demands risk, and risk often results in failure.
It’s impossible to tell what a reader will like. Last summer, I knocked out a quick story. I was on vacation, trying to achieve my goal of a post a day, and I responded to a daily-prompt. Nothing impressive, nothing invested. Just a quick little piece before heading out to the beach. But a WordPress editor featured it on Discover. I shouted (to myself) “No, no! Not that one.” If only I could choose.
But I can’t. But I can ask you to give Buzz one more look. Susan warned me the day after I posted it that others might not see it from my perspective. I can accept this, I think, but I just want to know that people have read it.
I thought buzz was great! You are clearly a real writer and are very thoughtful. As opposed to my random rants and stories that I never proof read and almost always post while I’m exhausted and trying to get something out of my system. Keep it coming Jeff!
I am not drawn to stories that involve drug use. No matter if they are pro or con, well-written or wretched. It’s just not a topic I want to read about. Mark Doty, one of my favorite poets, wrote about using crystal meth in his most recent book. I gave up on that poem when it finally dawned on me what he was talking about. It’s my bias and nothing more.
Jeff I really liked Buzz and thought your descriptive writing was very well done – it certainly put me in the room with the melting wax……..don’t be hard on yourself, I think it’s part of the course of being a writer!
Buzz says a lot in just a few words! Those *golden moments* that happen when we’re partying can keep us trying to repeat the feeling. It can become a horrible trap.
I happened to read Buzz while I was, er, buzzed (a few drinks). So I just went back to read it and it’s a great snapshot. Reminds me of my own experiences during a similar time of life.
I think that a lot of readers, like myself, enjoyed reading the piece. But it is impossible to separate the writing from the subject. I loved the structure of the story, the poetic vision, but I couldn’t bring myself to approve, which would equate validating the content. Even if I understand that these are two separate things. It reminds me of a story I wrote in my German class years ago. I was very proud of it and my efforts, but the professor only saw the subject that inspired me and that I celebrated in it: smoking cigarettes! So no mistake, this is a fine piece of writing, just one too controversial to Like, especially in public.
I enjoyed Buzz – thought it was a good snapshot of a moment. But I didn’t know how to comment on it besides to say it was well written. I can relate to my favorite post vs the post that gets the looks. Sometimes I honestly think a title can draw a crowd (and titles are not my strength). Good writing – I enjoyed Buzz. And this commnetary about Buzz.
