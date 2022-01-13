Write on Schedule

I never know what I’ll write until the typing starts. Often a vague topic floats through my head, a hazy arrow pointing the way, just a theme, but with no clear idea where I’m going. Other times, I form a strong opening sentence, that’s all, just a sentence—no subject, no area of focus. This always happens away from my computer—lying in bed or out for run—I make mental note, excited to write, happy for a launching pad. My brain is littered with scraps of these sentences. Immediately lost, I strain my mind trying to resurrect them. On occasion, I do, a writer’s prompt with a guaranteed catchy start.
What I don’t do is plan. I don’t outline, make notes, block out paragraphs. I don’t pick topics and develop arguments. I just write. I wind up where I will.
Today I received an email. Hey Jeff, Anna is out this week, we’re adjusting the column schedule. Yours is now due next week. At my work, a public library, we write columns for the local papers. It’s great free advertising, we keep the library front and center in people’s thoughts. We provide free content for the papers, no need to pay a reporter or purchase something from Associated Press. Symbiotic. Win, win.
My assignment is to describe my job. I wrote a column this week too, promoting a streaming media program offered by the library. Different topic, different paper. I’m sure no one views this as a big deal “Jeff loves to write, he won’t mind.” It’s true, I love to write. But I find it tricky to write on a specific topic, often dry. Without the ability to roam, I choke.
In the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Butch and Sundance try to get jobs as security guards. The hiring boss wants to know if Sundance, a gunslinger, can shoot. He tosses a chunk of wood twenty feet away. “Hit that.” Sundance spins his gun and holsters it, preparing for a quick draw. “No, no, not that, I just want to know if you can shoot.” Sundance squares his stance, carefully aims and fires. He misses the wood by eighteen inches. The boss spits tobacco on the ground, turns and starts walking away.
Sundance says “Can I move?” The boss turns around, “Huh?” Sundance draws his gun and crouches in a smooth motion, he fires twice. The first shot kicks the wood into the air, the second shot splits it in half. “I’m better when I move.” Watch it HERE.
Like Sundance, I struggle with constraints. When told what to write, sans sarcasm and irreverence, I come off flat. Coworkers talking (in my mind): “Hey did you read what Jeff wrote today for the paper?”
“Yeah, I thought he was supposed to be a writer.”
Because it’s my job, because I love the library, because it affects my image as a writer, I’ll give it my best. I’ll shoot for playful and upbeat, weave in personal stories and try to create an engaging article people enjoy. But in truth, I’d much rather spend a couple of hours writing here without direction for you.
6 thoughts on “Write on Schedule”
I have a title and a tiny description to my new article; i just to type… only two phrases and i get lost. My memory no react. I just let it go. (dissapointed) i turn on Amazon Prime and nothing interesting, few minutes after i start to play 8 Ball Pool. Two hours after… my mobile alerts: “Jeff Cann posted a new article” and here i am.
So, i understand you. It’s very difficult to write something that you “will like to” read again two years later and don’t laugh.
Cheers mr. Jeff
Another blogger I follow wrote about writing prompts and how she doesn’t like being told what to write. I’m the same way. I never know what I’m going to write until it’s written. I may have an *idea*, but I’m always going off on tangents😂
You could use this post and change a few things, and it would be a good article. It’s the local paper, right? I know you have standards, but it’s not the The New York Times😉😂
On a different topic, I haven’t gotten a reply to my email. I’m more than a little concerned☹ Hopefully everyone is okay🤞
I’m going to bed so I’ll write more tomorrow, but Robin did comment on a post of mine after you sent the email. So there’s that.
I love your Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid metaphor. It really speaks to your organic process … and I don’t outline either, so this post resonates with me.
I always enjoy your posts Jeff, you have an engaging interesting way of writing. Some people have it, others most definitely do not. I don’t prep posts either, I usually have an idea float into my head and then it builds itself out there on the horizon like a storm bank. When I’m ready it flows. I would be dreadful out to topic. I can’t think of anything worse – like a rabbit isn’t the headlights – ouch!
