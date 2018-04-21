World Blogger

Greenland! Bah! My biggest failure. Does anyone even live there? This is a map of my blogging world. If the country is colored, someone in that country has read my blog. Or at least they’ve landed on my blog. How many actually read it? I need better analytics to answer that question.
Last week, I read a blog-post that showed a similar map. The blogger was further along than me. He had Greenland! But his map also showed a similar white-spot in the middle of Africa. I asked him if he was bothered by his lack of success there. His reply: “I’m not after world domination, just yet.”
Well I am.
Everyone needs a hobby. Something to motivate them, something to obsess over. Right now, for me, It’s my blogging map. So I wonder: why hasn’t anyone from Greenland viewed my blog? It’s a big country–I thought–massive. Almost the same size as the whole continent of Africa. Way bigger than the United States. This got me googling Greenland.
This is what I learned. Maps lie. As it turns out, the world map, the one I grew up with, the one WordPress uses to show where our blogs have reached, is spatially inaccurate. The continent of Africa is fourteen times bigger than Greenland even though they’re portrayed as the same size on the map. I have no idea how this happened. Maybe they initially took one of those maps, drawn by explorers in the 1700s, and never updated it.
Still, no page views? Google tells me that Greenland, over 800,000 square miles only has 56,000 people. It’s about as populous as the University of Central Florida. 0.0007% of the world’s population lives there. No wonder no one has visited my page.
And what’s that island just to the east of Greenland? No page-views from there either. It’s Svalbard. I’ve never even heard of Svalbard. 2,667 people live there. It’s a “Norwegian archipelago.” Right, I had to look that up, too. An archipelago is a fancy word for a group of islands. I’m not sure why Svalbard isn’t counted as part of Norway, but in the WordPress world it’s not. 2667 residents. Do they even have internet in Svalbard?
No one has ever visited my site from Mongolia either. Mongolia is a good sized country, a little smaller than Greenland. They have thirteen million citizens. Aren’t they interested in what I have to say? Do they care about mental health or running or parenting or blogging? These are some of my search tags. Does nobody in Mongolia care about the Hair Wiz–I get two or three hits every day from people looking up the Hair Wiz. Some even leave comments.
In truth, I’m shocked by who reads my blog. When I created it, I thought it would appeal to a dozen people, all in the eastern United States. People just like me. Middle-aged men. Parents of teens. India holds my third highest readership. India is an exotic country, a half a world away. I’m not sure how my blog would be relevant to residents of India. I’ve read some Indian blogs. None of them seem all that relevant to me.
I’m consistently amazed by how much of the world speaks English. Because I’m getting page hits, that means people are searching on my keywords (Hair Wiz). And because people from eighty percent of the countries in the world are making these searches, it seems that most of the world has at least two languages under their belt. Only a quarter of Americans speak a second language and the majority of those are from families that emigrated to the United States in the past two generations.*
I’d be curious to see the maps of bloggers from other countries. Are they as skewed towards United States readership as mine? Over half of my page-views come from within the U.S. I personally read some international blogs, and it seems like most of the readers, the ones who leave comments anyway, are from the U.S. as well. Is WordPress skewed to American readers because it’s an American platform, or is blogging more of an American pass-time. If you asked me to name the most narcissistic nation, I’d say it’s the United States. And what could be a more narcissistic hobby than blogging: Here, let me tell you all about myself.
I’ll continue my quest to conquer the world. I’ll even use clever tricks like putting Greenland and Svalbard in my keyword tags. And once I get those missing Euro-nations under my belt, I’ll set my sights on Africa. I have a lot of work to do there.
* I actually made up the statistic about when dual language speakers came to the United States. But of all the Americans I know who speak a second language, they only do so because they or their parents came from somewhere else.
21 thoughts on “World Blogger”
Good luck on your quest for world domination 🍀 Every one does indeed need a hobby😂 Maybe watching Pinky and the Brain will give you some ideas for your quest 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great, now I’ve got the Pinky and the Brain theme song in my head for the next 2 weeks.
LikeLike
It was a great show😂 of course I had to read about the hair wiz. I don’t remember that one. At least it wasn’t a Flowbee😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have always wanted to go to Greenland for a visit, if I do, I will click on your blog…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would appreciate it. Thanks. Oh wait, is that cheating?
LikeLike
I’ve been to Iceland, where everyone is tri-lingual–Icelandic, Danish and English, but not Greenland. If I get there and have internet access, I’ll help you out.
I do get a kick out of where my readers and hits come from, its pretty fun.
I’m semi-fluent in Spanish, as many of us in the SW us are. It was routinely taught in school starting in 3rd grade when I was a kid. About 43rd generation immigrant, though (okay, overstated, but the latest arrivals were two sets of great great grandparents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right, my limited knowledge of dual language speakers is limited to central Pennsylvania. The doughy folks here are content with our one-language society.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am disappointed to report that I have also not conquered Greenland. Yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no doubt you will. Soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The damned Mercator projection. So ubiquitous, so flawed. (It exaggerates landmass size the further you go from the equator)). Still, tricky to make a spheroid flat.
Here’e my current favourite, the AuthaGraph.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Based on this map, the most misleading sizing on the standard map seems to be Africa. I’m not one to seek out conspiracies, but this would seem to be a bunch of Caucasians trying to downplay the global importance of people of color.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We did the sea-faring and map-making and shit, so we get to decide who’s important”
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS. Greenland and Mongolia are amongst the numerous blanks on the Lonely Keyboards map too. Interestingly the more-or-less-English-speaking folks in the US of A are more numerous visitors than my country-folk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess it would be interesting to review ‘country of origin’ of wordpress blogs. I may go in search of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck. I suspect it is a shadowy world behind the friendly facade of ‘Happiness Engineers’ and ‘Freshly pressed’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On a roll now, Jeff.
Just looked at the all-time map for Vinyl Connection, which, to be fair, has been going a lot longer than Lonely Keyboards. Though there are over 40,000 views, guess what?
Greenland = 0. And a huge swathe through Africa is blank as a hidden continent. Not even a peep out of Madagascar.
Got Mongolia though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those folks in Greenland probably have more interesting things to do than sit around reading blogs. You would think that with 6 months of the year in limited sun light, they would be all over the internet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel the same it is so big and would love to get readers from Greenland x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on the comments I’m getting, Greenland is an elusive capture. Good luck with your quest.
LikeLike
You too x
LikeLike
I’m facing similar problems with Greenland and Mongolia. However my biggest absent country for a long time was surprisingly China. I really had to work for it. I don’t know if I’d call it world domination, but I am pretty opssessed at the moment.
LikeLike