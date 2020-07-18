A bubble on my ankle, slightly red, hard to see. Itchy. Soft and squishy. Immediately I think it might be a tick. Engorged and floppy, ready to be picked. Or a worm, burrowed, safe and warm, or spider eggs buried against the bone. Thursday spent standing in tall grass and weeds, in brush and trees. Just as likely, it’s poison ivy. A gentle squeeze, it bursts, it rips, it oozes, drips. The itching spreads, my hands, my head, Each blemish explored, prodded then picked. A bump on my neck, raw from checking, is it a freckle or something more? My bubble drains. It’s damp and yellow; it dries on my skin in a jaundiced stain. Nothing seems to be alive, spreading, creeping, threatening my life, my thoughts, my brain.
14 thoughts on “A Bubble”
Oh my gosh, since I have started hitting the trails I have left with my share of ticks. When I see one, I feel like there are at least ten on me I do not see. That totally messes with my brain. Then, the other day sitting watching Declan swim, a wasp got me on the bottom of my thigh. It hurt so bad – but – I had to act cool and all. But that darn experience has haunted me. I can’t sit still and am on constant vigilance. I can so relate to this one!
I pretty much never get ticks. It amazes me. There’s a part of the battlefield I run across with tall grass that brushes up as high as my shirt. I never find any ticks after that. Sophie and Susan hiked it recently and they were plucking off ticks for hours. I haven’t been stung in a few years so it’s sort of out of my mind what it’s like. The last time was eight stings though. I’ve met my quota for a few years.
Wow! What wordplay! The imagery so gross yet I couldn’t look away. Hope everything is alright though!
Thanks CJ. Everything seems fine. The bubble is still unidentified though.
Very gross, but great writing.
Yucky bugs… blech. I only have to deal with fleas, spiders and occasionally the disgusting American Cockroach… those suckers fly😱🤢
Fleas absolutely freak me out, as do ticks. Other than that, I’m not squeamish about bugs at all. Fleas are the worst.
Whoa. Great writing; you made me squirm. Burrowing bugs are the worst, following by biting ones. Run!
Thanks Rebecca. Fleas and Ticks are the ones that bother me, and theoretically bedbugs–but I’ve never seen one,
Ooh. Yuck. I felt it burrowing in my leg as I read this. At least the experience prompted an excellent piece of creative writing.
Thank you Mark
Totally gross descriptions. I hate tick. Hope it’s not one of those.
Unidentified, but on the mend.
Itching to know what it was … 😉
Not a tick and it doesn’t seem to be poison ivy. I’m just not sure. It’s a perfectly round scab now.
